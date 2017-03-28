Parliamentary delegation visits Konya

ISLAMABAD, March 28 (APP): Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and accompanying parliamentary delegation Tuesday visited Konya.

According to a message recieved here Tuesday, they met with Governor Konya Yakup Janpolat and exchanged views on promoting Pakistan Turkey ties.

Speaker said Konya has special place in the hearts of all Pakistanis because of Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi, Great Sufi saint of the Muslim world whom was also considered as spiritual master of Pakistan national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal. The delegation visited tomb of Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi, offered Fateha and also watched specially arranged ‘Whirling Dervishes’ performance. Governor Konya hosted a luncheon in honor of the visiting delegation.