Parliamentary delegation led by speaker NA reached Iran

ISLAMABAD, April 21 (APP): A 10-member parliamentary delegation

headed by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is on an official visit to Iran from April 21 to 25, reached Iran on Friday.

The delegation during its stay in Iran will meet with their Iranian counterparts besides, meeting with the speaker, Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran and Iranian leadership, a press release said.

Besides the speaker National Assembly, the delegation consists of MNAs, Khial Zaman, Ali Gohar Khan Mahar, Ghulam Bibi Bhurawana, Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Shah, Nadeem Abbas, Najaf Abbas Khan Sial, Muhammad Shahbaz Babar Chaudhery, Saman Sultana Jafri and Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sherazi.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi will act as a speaker during the speaker’s visit abroad.