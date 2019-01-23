ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):Parliamentary Committee on General Elections 2018 Wednesday decided to have consultation on Terms of References (ToRs) in committee’s next meeting to be held on January 30.
Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak presented rules for working of the committee. He said the committee didn’t receive in writing the issue of Azhar Sadeeq advocate petition on the constitution of committee.
Parliamentary Committee on General Elections 2018 meets
