Parliamentary body eulogizes services of outgoing Chinese envoy

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): The Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Friday honoured the outgoing Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Sun Weidong with a presentation of a special plaque in recognition of his services to CPEC and strengthening Pakistan-China `all weather friendship’.

During the meeting held here in Parliament House, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, eulogized the services and contribution of Ambassador Sun Weidong during his four year tenure, marked by the launch and successful implementation of CPEC.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed also referred to the

contribution of Ambassador’s father, who served in the Chinese

Embassy in Pakistan from 1952-58 and said their family had served Pakistan-China friendship from `generation to generation.’

Senator Mushahid Hussain said there was a complete

national consensus on CPEC amongst all the political forces and

provinces of Pakistan because CPEC benefits Pakistan and its people

who had now taken ownership of it as a guarantor of their better

tomorrow.

In his address, Ambassador Sun Weidong said Pakistan-

China people to people exchanges were already being broadened and

more than 200,000 visitors from both countries visited

each other in 2016 while there were 22000 Pakistani students

studying in China including 5000 on official scholarships.

Ambassador Sun Weidong also referred to the 19 Early Harvest

Projects, particularly those in the energy sector which had

contributed to 1820 MW of electricity and after November 2017,

he said thanks to CPEC, surplus power would be produced.

So one result of CPEC was already evident in that it had helped to

resolve Pakistan’s chronic electric power shortage.

He said plans were afoot for the convening of the 7th Joint Cooperation

Committee (JCC), which was the apex decision making body on CPEC.

Among the projects would be metro bus projects in all provincial

capitals, construction of Gwadar International Airport, upgradation

of Pakistan railway line between Karachi and Peshawar and the

building of 9 industrial parks would be on agenda for further

discussion.

Another result of CPEC mentioned by Ambassador Sun Weidong was

that prior to CPEC, Pakistan’s growth rate was an annual 3.6% but

now with CPEC underway, it had gone up to 5.3% despite many

challenges. Sixty thousand job opportunities were also created by

Chinese companies for Pakistanis.

Responding to a question of Mehmood Achakzai about the

leadership role of China in the Asian century as a peace maker in

the region, Ambassador Sun Weidong said peace was like oxygen,

fresh air for development and that was why China believed in

partnership, dialogue and cooperation in promoting connectivity

among countries and all issues left over by history, like Kashmir,

need to be resolved through dialogue and negotiations.

He added that “terrorism is the common enemy of humanity” and we

must confront this menace collectively.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Rana Muhammad Afzal,

Isphanyar M. Bhandara, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Mehmood Khan Achakzai,

and Senators Lt. Gen. (R) Salahuddin Tirmizi, Shibli Faraz, Talha

Mehmood and Mir Kabeer Ahmed.