Parliamentary Affairs Minister visits PIA HQ

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP): Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Shaikh Aftab Ahmed visited PIA headquarters (PIA) and was given briefing on various departments of the airline by Acting Chief Executive Officer Nayyar Hayat.

While expressing satisfaction over PIA’s future plans during his visit on Monday, the Federal Minister emphasized that efforts should be made to improve service with the aim of increasing airline’s revenue, a press release of PIA issued here on Tuesday said.

He congratulated Mr. Nayyar Hayat on assuming the office of CEO and expressed his best wishes for him as well as for the national carrier.