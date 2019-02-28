Parliamentarians stress for dialogue to avoid war between nuclear armed neighbours

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Parliamentarians during a joint sitting on Thursday stressed upon the necessity of dialogue between Pakistan and India, saying the two nuclear armed neighbours needed to resolve issues including the longstanding dispute of Kashmir and avoid war as it would be devastating for the region.

Taking part in the debate in the Parliament House here, MNA of Awami National Party

Amir Haider Khan Hoti said if war was imposed on Pakistan, then his party would own the decisions of the state, government and armed forces.

He said the civil society of India should make Narendra Modi realize that war would bring destruction, adding everybody should get united against poverty and enemies of peace.

Escalation should be avoided and differences should be resolved with dialogue, he said adding Pakistan was ready to hold dialogue on all issues including Kashmir.

Senator Usman Kakar said talk of war seemed sweet but the war would only bring destruction and the people of Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Pakistan knew that war would affect everybody in the state, especially the children and women.

He said both India and Pakistan were nuclear powers and they should not even think of war. Dialogue should be held as through it every problem could be solved, he added.

He said international community still had not played the role it should have, adding policy of peace and dialogue should be adopted and “as humans we should avoid war and adopt the path of

peace and love.”

Kakar said faith should be in sovereignty of Parliament and democracy and peaceful co-existence, adding Pakistan needed political stability and consultation, adding war and terrorism in every form should be condemned.

MNA Khalid Magsi said the nation should stay united and the problems causing disharmony in the country should be resolved. The examples of Hiroshima and Nagasaki should be kept in mind and the countries should not think about war as an option, he added.

Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said the joint session was representative of the collective will of the nation and millions of voters.

“Our every word should be logical and conclusive and we should take responsibility for every word spoken by us. We should not give the impression that we are an impulsive and irresponsible nation.”

The Senator said political leaders had to lead the nation with wisdom and sagacity, especially in a time of crisis. Leaders should lead in a way that preserves the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country.

Pakistan was facing a crisis against a big country like which was clever and had malice, he noted.

He said according to Hadith of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), never wish a war because it was time of difficulty and danger. However, if war was imposed then one should stand steadfastly.

The Senator said act of aggression was defined as an act of war and the country under attack had the right to defend and respond to the attack.

In the present situation, Narendra Modi was an extremist and war monger and he needed war to serve his political objectives, he continued.

He said Pakistan was in a state of war and it had options for reprisals and retaliation. Pakistani nation was brave and fought wars in 1965 and 1971 and then Russia moved its forces in the region, he said adding Pakistan was a battle hardened nation and it had the will and desire to fight a war, he added.

The Senator said the decision for any action should be left to the army. Foreign Minister should launch a diplomatic offensive and international organizations like OIC should be informed about the present situation.

Senator Sirajul Haq said the nation was united and this was paramount to winning a war, adding conflict with Pakistan and India was not restricted to land or economy but the dispute was about

Kashmir.

He said Prime Minister announced to send back the Indian pilot and tried to calm down the situation but the problem would remain as Kashmir was a jugular vein of Pakistan.

India should tell how it wanted to resolve the Kashmir as 70 years had passed, Kashmiris were dying, thousands were raped and thousands were held as prisoners, he added.

The Senator said according to Indian observers, even children and old people in Kashmir had stones in their hands against the occupation of Kashmir.

The issue of Kashmir was important not for Pakistan but for the whole region and the issue had put in jeopardy peace of the world, he added.