ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):National Highways Authority (NHA) Friday announced that toll tax would be imposed on all parliamentarians and members of all provincial assemblies.
On the instructions of State Minister for Communications, Murad Saeed, the step was taken under the ambit of austerity plan of the federal government, a private news channel reported.
Legislators to pay toll onward: NHA
