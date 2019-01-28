ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):The Parliamentarians on Monday said that the fourth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 would be exciting sport event.
Talking to media outside the Parliament House, Senator Syed Muzaffar Shah said that “he will support a team who perform well in PSL matches”. He highly praised Pakistan Cricket and said that he wanted to see other sports of the country as successful as cricket.
Parliamentarians excited for PSL
