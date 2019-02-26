Parliamentarians condemn LOC violation by India

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Parliamentarians on Tuesday strongly condemned violation of Line of Control (LoC) by Indian Air Force.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, Minister of State

for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir said Pakistan’s defence capacity,

mechanisms are most robust and formidable.

He said that the aggressor knew its limits against the battle-hardened Pakistan Armed Forces.

PTI MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar termed violation of LOC a stupidity

of India. He highly appreciated the timely response of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and said that 200 million Pakistanis were standing shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces. He said, “I salute Pakistan Army for its timely response”.

Parliamentary Leader Mutahida Majlis Amal (MMA) in the

National Assembly Mufti Asad Mahmood also strongly condemned violation of Line of Control and said Joint Session should be convened to devise strategy for tackling such issues.