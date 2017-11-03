Parliament to host first-ever National Parliamentary Conference on Population soon: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that the Parliament will host first-ever “National Parliamentary Conference on Population and Fundamental Rights” in the coming few weeks for deliberation and future planning on the challenges related to population issues in the backdrop of recently held census.

The minister who is also Chairperson of Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs,said this while addressing the concluding session of two-day national knowledge sharing roundtable on sustainable development goals.

The minister said that parliament will have a key role in this

conference and its agenda would be finalized in consultation with all stakeholders.

The minister said that there was need to start a national

discourse on this all important issue and this conference would prove

a harbinger in this regard. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the provinces and the task forces

on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) would play key role in the

proposed conference. She said that special sessions would be held on

provinces and other federating units in which they would be free to

prepare agenda for the conference and the federation would fully

cooperate with them in this regard.

The recommendations of the conference will prove useful in

preparing future policies, as increase in population not only has

impact on social sector planning of the government but also can affect the

implementation of targets of SDGs.

She said that population boom has its impact on various sectors

including planning and development, health, education, eco-system, urban

development etc. She said that Pakistan’s urban population was

increasing rapidly with no urbanization policy has been adopted so far.

The minister said that the conference will deliberate as to how

the Parliament can play effective role in facing the challenges of

population related matters. The minister said that religious parties in the parliament would

also be invited in the conference to harness the effort and to utilize the services of the

religious scholars in population related matters.

Marriyum said that during past several years no authentic data

on population was available, so all planning was done on assumptions.

Now that figures of recently held census have arrived, it is high time

for soul searching and future planning, she said.

The minister said that Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, who had taken the initiative for holding a

parliamentary conference on population would chair the conference as it had the representation of all

schools of thought and all parts of the country. This will be the first but not the last conference on the issue

as it would be followed by many other moots on population,she remarked.

On the issue of realization of Sustainable Development Goals

(SDGs),the minister said that collective efforts were being

made at federal and provincial levels to achieve the targets.

She called for use of modern technology for improving contacts

with the provinces for realization of Sustainable Development Goals.

The round-table was attended by Speaker Balochistan Assembly

Rahila Durrani,Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Fida Muhammad Nashad

and members of provincial assemblies from Punjab, Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

The minister said that in the past there was hardly a mention of

the problems related to SDGs in the speeches of the members of the

National Assembly. However,during the last two years, the members of

Parliament had been touching the health and eduction issues in their

budgetary speeches and the credit goes to the SDGs Secretariat, she remarked.

She said that on the initiative of Speaker National Assembly

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Pakistan became the first country to have a

full-fledged parliamentary secretariat and task forces both in

federal and provincial legislatures. She said that holding census

was indeed a landmark achievement of the present government as during

the past 22 years accurate data was not available.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that steps were being taken for

improvement in health and education sector and the members of the

parliament should play their role in that connection.

The minister announced that Pakistan Television would soon

launch a dedicated channel for coverage of the Parliament and

provincial assemblies which would help in increasing awareness about the

activities and performance of the elected legislatures.

The minister announced that the PTV channel would cover the

proceedings of the Senate, National Assembly, their standing committees

and the activities of Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Studies. It

will also cover proceedings of provincial assemblies with their

permission,she added.

She reminded that when the task force was established it had

only 12 members but now its strength had increased to 45 as more and more

MNAs wanted to become its part.

The minister said that targets of Millennium Development Goals (MDGs)

could not be achieved as elected government was overthrown and the

dictatorial ruler changed the priorities set by the democratic regime.

She said another factor behind failure to achieve MDGs was the

fact that the United Nations itself set the goals without taking input

from various countries and it could not fulfill its pledge for

financial assistance.

Moreover,she said that 2005 earthquake also badly

affected the progress on MDGs as financial resources had to be

diverted to relief and rehabilitation activities.

The minister said that there was need for enhanced parliamentary

oversight and monitoring of the ongoing projects related to SDGs.

Marriyum said that it was praise worthy that the SDGs Task Force

which has representation from all parties was above politics and

playing its due role. She appreciated the role of Balochistan Assembly

Speaker for realization of SDGs targets in Balochistan and added that

other provinces were also showing good performance which could be

further improved with better coordination.

She said that the SDGs secretariat would soon launch its website

having pages of the provinces as well to highlight their activities

and performance. Moreover a quarterly magazine Dev-Watch would also be

launched to highlight achievements in SDGs sector.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Rahila Durrani said that in

Balochistan the Provincial Task Force on SDGs was playing its role of

a watchdog on the ongoing projects related to SDGs. She said that in

the 65 member provincial assembly the SDG task force had 20-member

strength who were trained about the objectives of the SDGs.

Speaker GB Assembly Fida Muhammad Nashad said that a five-member

SDG Task Force was active there. He said that in the GB, focus was on

the education and health sector and it was planned to have a high

school in every union council.

Punjab SDGs Task Force convener Uzma Bukhari said that the

provincial task force has been playing its role of oversight very

effectively. She suggested that the PTV should hold debates and programmes

for creation of awareness on the SDGs related matters.

Earlier Executive Director PIPS, Zafarullah Khan said that

development and progress of the country was linked with parliamentary

debates and legislation.

