Parliament to find out permanent solution to issue related to national security, hopes Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday expressed the hope that the Parliament while playing its constitutional role would find out a permanent solution to an issue related to national security.

She was optimistic that the opposition parties would show unity on the matter of extension in the tenure of Army chief.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of Buraak Hi-Tech Services here, she said the government had referred the issue to the Parliament.

She said the present government had taken a number of steps for making the process of business easy to promote investment in the country.

She said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan’s image in the international community had improved and it would soon become the favourite destination of foreign investment.

About the Buraak Hi-Tech Services, the SAPM said the project launched by overseas Pakistani youth would be instrumental in provision of jobs to educated persons.

She said overseas Pakistanis were playing critical role in national development process.

Dr Firdous said 2020 would be the year of national development, economic stability, welfare of masses and improvement of life of the common man.

She expressed the hope that the expectations and aspirations of masses would be fulfilled this year.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the national economy on right track by taking difficult and courageous decisions and fruits of these steps would reach to the general public soon.