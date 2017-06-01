Parliament emerged as symbol of national unity despite challenges: Saira

ISLAMABAD, June 1 (APP): Minister for National Health Services,

Regulation and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarrar Thursday endosed the statement given by President Mamnoon Hussain during his address to the joint sitting that the parliament has emerged as a symbol of national unity despite innumerable challenges.

Commenting on the address of the president, she said the president

appreciated the role of the parliament and emphasised that the political process should be above individual and parochial interest.

She said the president in his address also pointed out the steps

taken by the government for improving the health care system in the country.