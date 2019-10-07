Paper Craft Origami making workshop on Oct 13

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP):A “Paper Craft Origami Module-I” a series of workshops organized by Theatre Wallay would be held here at the Farm on October 13.

The session (Origami Module-II) would introduce the fascinating world of Origami, the Japanese art of paper folding.

A separate session will be conducted for the beginners on the sidelines.

The participants would be trained through some creations of varying complexities, transforming used paper into designs including paper cranes, decorations, containers and the herringbone and water-bomb tessellations for more complex creations. The designs include paper cranes, decorations, origami flowers and containers to name a few.