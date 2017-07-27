Panchayat case: Shehbaz suspends police station staff, SP, DSP, CPO made OSD

MULTAN, July 27 (APP): Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif

suspended the whole staff of a police station besides SP and DSP,

and ordered the City Police Officer (CPO) to be made an OSD over

negligence that led to the alleged rape of two girls in Muzaffarabad

area of Multan.

The chief minister reached Multan Thursday and met with the two

victims, the 12 years old ‘S’ and 17 years old ‘A’ and their

family members at Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC). The CM

sympathised with them and promised that no accused involved in

the cases would go unpunished.

Shehbaz warned that no negligence would be tolerated during

the process of providing justice to the girls.

Later on, while talking to the media outside the VAWC, the CM

said that the situation would not have worsened to this extent

and no ‘Panchayat’ could have intervened had the police taken timely

action in the July 16 rape case.

Even the FIR of the first case was registered a week after

the incident, the CM added. Shehbaz Sharif said that action was being

taken against the negligent police officials.

He said that all the staff of police station Muzaffarabad

including SHO Rashid Thaheem besides SP Cantonment Circle Mehroz

Khan and DSP Saleem Niazi have been suspended, while CPO Ahsan

Younis had been made an OSD.

The CM said that a high-level team would investigate the

matter. The team comprises Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha,

senior police officer Malik Abu Bakr, and members of CM Inspection

Team.

The committee would submit a report within 72 hours, the CM

said adding that those found responsible would face strict action.

The CM declared it as the worst case of cruelty and pledged that

the Punjab government would fulfil its responsibility in a befitting

manner.

On this occasion, officials informed the CM that 24 out of

27 members of ‘Panchayat’ had been arrested and raids were being

conducted to arrest the remaining accused.

Provincial Minister for Women Development Ms Hameeda

Waheeduddin, DIG Punjab, and special secretary law and order also

accompanied the CM on the occasion.