Panchayat case: Shehbaz suspends police station staff, SP, DSP, CPO made OSD

MULTAN, July 27 (APP): Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif
suspended the whole staff of a police station besides SP and DSP,
and ordered the City Police Officer (CPO) to be made an OSD over
negligence that led to the alleged rape of two girls in Muzaffarabad
area of Multan.
The chief minister reached Multan Thursday and met with the two
victims, the 12 years old ‘S’ and 17 years old ‘A’ and their
family members at Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC). The CM
sympathised with them and promised that no accused involved in
the cases would go unpunished.
Shehbaz warned that no negligence would be tolerated during
the process of providing justice to the girls.
Later on, while talking to the media outside the VAWC, the CM
said that the situation would not have worsened to this extent
and no ‘Panchayat’ could have intervened had the police taken timely
action in the July 16 rape case.
Even the FIR of the first case was registered a week after
the incident, the CM added. Shehbaz Sharif said that action was being
taken against the negligent police officials.
He said that all the staff of police station Muzaffarabad
including SHO Rashid Thaheem besides SP Cantonment Circle Mehroz
Khan and DSP Saleem Niazi have been suspended, while CPO Ahsan
Younis had been made an OSD.
The CM said that a high-level team would investigate the
matter. The team comprises Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha,
senior police officer Malik Abu Bakr, and members of CM Inspection
Team.
The committee would submit a report within 72 hours, the CM
said adding that those found responsible would face strict action.
The CM declared it as the worst case of cruelty and pledged that
the Punjab government would fulfil its responsibility in a befitting
manner.
On this occasion, officials informed the CM that 24 out of
27 members of ‘Panchayat’ had been arrested and raids were being
conducted to arrest the remaining accused.
Provincial Minister for Women Development Ms Hameeda
Waheeduddin, DIG Punjab, and special secretary law and order also
accompanied the CM on the occasion.