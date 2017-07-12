Panama Papers orchestrated to sabotage CPEC, people’s mandate be respected: Fazl

PESHAWAR, July 12 (APP): JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Wednesday
said certain political parties had joined hands under an international conspiracy to sabotage the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and
the Panama Papers issue was being orchestrated out of proportion.
Addressing an EId Milan party here, Maulana Fazl, who is also Chairman
of the National Assembly’s Committee on Kashmir, said the Panama Papers
issue was neither meant to eliminate corruption nor a move against
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family, but a well-planned
conspiracy to disrupt the CPEC – a lifeline project for Pakistan.
He said it was unfortunate that certain political parties were working
to target the elected leadership of the country under the garb of
Panama Papers.
The prime minister had the people’s mandate, which should be held
in esteem and respected for the continuity of the democratic system,
he added.
The Maulana said it was for the courts to decide the issue and
interpret the law in that regard. However, no one other should bother
about the issue, he added.
He said,” We will not allow any conspiracy to destabilize the
system and will frustrate all such tactics and designs.”
The JUI-F chief said, “We will fully counter the Panama Papers
conspiracy, besides creating awareness among the people about its
adverse impacts for the country.”
Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Pakistan
Peoples Party, the political adversaries, had now joined hands to exploit
the Panama Papers issue, while showing no regard for the current regional
situation.
China wanted to invest in Pakistan while some foreign countries were
was bent upon sabotaging the CPEC, which was tantamount to keeping the
country under-developed forever.
He said the Jamiat-i-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), being a democratic
religious party with deep roots among the people, would not allow
any political instability by frustrating international conspiracies.
Fazl asked the political parties to review their approach in order
to foil foreign conspiracies and work unitedly for the progress and prosperity of the country.
He said the Supreme Court had initially turned down the application
pertaining to the Panama Papers case, which was now being played up
out of proportions by certain political forces.