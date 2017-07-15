Panama Papers issue has nothing to do with curbing corruption: JUI-F chief

KARACHI, July 15 (APP): The Panama Papers issue has nothing to do
with curbing corruption and `we expect justice from the Court in this
regard’.
This was stated by Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, chief of Jamiat ul
Islam-Fazal (JUI-F).
He was addressing a press conference here Saturday at the
residence of Secretary General of Jamiat Ulema Pakistan (JUP), Shah
Owais Noorani.
Maulana Fazal ur Rehman was of the view that the Panama Papers
issue had nothing to do with curbing corruption and termed it as a
`conspiracy aimed at creating political instability’.
He maintained that earlier the former president Asif Ali Zardari
and former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani were made the
target.
`Today Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was being targeted ‘, the
JUI-F chief further pointed out adding that this was not `accountability’ and that it had some political agenda.
He also described it as a move to `sabotage the China-Pakistan
Economic Corridor’.
Maulana Fazal also maintained that India and the USA had forged
a `nexus’ and their target was Pakistan and China.
He further pointed out that `we are in constant contact with
other religious parties for forming an alliance’ as this was essential in
view of the prevailing situation in the country.
In this regard, the JUI-F chief added, a committee had been
formed under Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor
Haideri, for establishing contacts with religious parties.
Mauala Fazal said in past Pakistan was close to
bankruptcy but today it was being considered internationally as
economically strong. `Pakistan is in a take off position
economically’, he added.
The JUI-F chief said in the past four years no case of
corruption had come to fore in the country.
He stated that the government wanted to take the JIT report to the
Supreme Court and we expect justice from the court.
The JUI-F chief believed that some elements were active against
democracy and that the anti-democracy forces should not be encouraged.
He said he respected the leader of the opposition, Syed
Khurshid Shah. However, he asked as to how he (Khurshid Shah) can save
democracy while in league with anti-democracy forces.
Maulana Fazal said the CPEC was a game-changer for the
entire region.
He said the guarantee from the Pakistan Army for making the
CPEC a success was very encouraging.
JUI-F chief said soon he would be meeting the parties that were
included in the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal, adding he believed that the religious parties should unite as with unity we can expose what he termed international conspiracies.