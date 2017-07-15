Panama Papers issue has nothing to do with curbing corruption: JUI-F chief

KARACHI, July 15 (APP): The Panama Papers issue has nothing to do

with curbing corruption and `we expect justice from the Court in this

regard’.

This was stated by Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, chief of Jamiat ul

Islam-Fazal (JUI-F).

He was addressing a press conference here Saturday at the

residence of Secretary General of Jamiat Ulema Pakistan (JUP), Shah

Owais Noorani.

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman was of the view that the Panama Papers

issue had nothing to do with curbing corruption and termed it as a

`conspiracy aimed at creating political instability’.

He maintained that earlier the former president Asif Ali Zardari

and former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani were made the

target.

`Today Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was being targeted ‘, the

JUI-F chief further pointed out adding that this was not `accountability’ and that it had some political agenda.

He also described it as a move to `sabotage the China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor’.

Maulana Fazal also maintained that India and the USA had forged

a `nexus’ and their target was Pakistan and China.

He further pointed out that `we are in constant contact with

other religious parties for forming an alliance’ as this was essential in

view of the prevailing situation in the country.

In this regard, the JUI-F chief added, a committee had been

formed under Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor

Haideri, for establishing contacts with religious parties.

Mauala Fazal said in past Pakistan was close to

bankruptcy but today it was being considered internationally as

economically strong. `Pakistan is in a take off position

economically’, he added.

The JUI-F chief said in the past four years no case of

corruption had come to fore in the country.

He stated that the government wanted to take the JIT report to the

Supreme Court and we expect justice from the court.

The JUI-F chief believed that some elements were active against

democracy and that the anti-democracy forces should not be encouraged.

He said he respected the leader of the opposition, Syed

Khurshid Shah. However, he asked as to how he (Khurshid Shah) can save

democracy while in league with anti-democracy forces.

Maulana Fazal said the CPEC was a game-changer for the

entire region.

He said the guarantee from the Pakistan Army for making the

CPEC a success was very encouraging.

JUI-F chief said soon he would be meeting the parties that were

included in the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal, adding he believed that the religious parties should unite as with unity we can expose what he termed international conspiracies.