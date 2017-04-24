Panama Papers ‘a political case’: Zafarullah

ISLAMABAD, April 24 (APP): Minister of State for Law and Justice, Barrister Zafarullah Khan on Monday said Panama Papers was a ‘political case’ and that the political parties should avoid using derogatory language against parliamentarians.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had accepted the decision of the Supreme Court to form Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the matter regarding Panama Papers, he said talking to PTV.

He said formation of JIT was a judgment of five judges of the apex court as they had signed on the order of Panama Papers case.

Zafarullah said the court had categorically asserted that the national institutions would nominate their officials for JIT.