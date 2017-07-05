Panama case: Petitioners have to prove corruption says Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Spokesperson to the Prime

Minister, Musadik Malik Wednesday said it were the petitioners

who had to prove corruption, in the Panama Papers case.

Speaking in a private television channel’s talk show

aired on Wednesday night, Musadik Malik viewed that right to

a fair trial and due process was a human right, which was

available to every citizen of Pakistan, including Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Renowned lawyer and former Law Minister Iftikhar Gilani

and former Attorney General Irfan Qadir also expressed their

views in the programme, in which legal and political aspects

of the Panama Papers case were discussed.

Musadik Malik said that neither the Supreme

Court was a trial court nor the Panama papers case was being

proceeded under the NAB law.

He said since the Prime Minister had given the details

about the acquisition of London flats in 2006, why the Joint

Investigation Team (JIT), despite having the powers of mutual

legal assistance, was not going abroad to verify it?

Musadik Malik was of the view that JIT’s hesitation to

visit abroad for verifying the letters of Qatari prince was

creating doubts.

Iftikhar Gilani said in his view the question of

Supreme Court’s jurisdiction in this case was not yet fully

addressed.

He opined that whenever the question of Article

63 of the Constitution would arise, the matter would go to the

Election Commission of Pakistan, and this provision could not be

by-passed.

Iftikhar Gilani viewed that a democratic system

or a person could be good or bad, but negating the people’s

mandate on technicalities required solid proofs.

Irfan Qadir endorsed the view of Iftikhar Gilani and

went on to say that the Constitution did not provide Supreme

Court with the mandate to disqualify a parliamentarian.

He also questioned the legality of the JIT and viewed

that it was not constituted under any statute.