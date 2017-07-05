Panama case: Petitioners have to prove corruption says Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Spokesperson to the Prime
Minister, Musadik Malik Wednesday said it were the petitioners
who had to prove corruption, in the Panama Papers case.
Speaking in a private television channel’s talk show
aired on Wednesday night, Musadik Malik viewed that right to
a fair trial and due process was a human right, which was
available to every citizen of Pakistan, including Prime
Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
Renowned lawyer and former Law Minister Iftikhar Gilani
and former Attorney General Irfan Qadir also expressed their
views in the programme, in which legal and political aspects
of the Panama Papers case were discussed.
Musadik Malik said that neither the Supreme
Court was a trial court nor the Panama papers case was being
proceeded under the NAB law.
He said since the Prime Minister had given the details
about the acquisition of London flats in 2006, why the Joint
Investigation Team (JIT), despite having the powers of mutual
legal assistance, was not going abroad to verify it?
Musadik Malik was of the view that JIT’s hesitation to
visit abroad for verifying the letters of Qatari prince was
creating doubts.
Iftikhar Gilani said in his view the question of
Supreme Court’s jurisdiction in this case was not yet fully
addressed.
He opined that whenever the question of Article
63 of the Constitution would arise, the matter would go to the
Election Commission of Pakistan, and this provision could not be
by-passed.
Iftikhar Gilani viewed that a democratic system
or a person could be good or bad, but negating the people’s
mandate on technicalities required solid proofs.
Irfan Qadir endorsed the view of Iftikhar Gilani and
went on to say that the Constitution did not provide Supreme
Court with the mandate to disqualify a parliamentarian.
He also questioned the legality of the JIT and viewed
that it was not constituted under any statute.