PAL’s office to be established in Peshawar soon: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National

History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui Monday said the government was taking steps for expanding the network of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL)’ offices to different cities for recognition of local writers’ work.

“After Multan, PAL’s office will soon be established in Peshawar”,

Irfan Siddiqui said while addressing ‘Book Ambassadors Conference’ at the concluding day of three- day ‘8th National Book Fair’.

Irfan Siddiqui said the government was envisaging a plan to provide

royalty and other facilities to the writer’s community so that they could continue their noble task with more dedication.

Appreciating the literary contributions of writers, poets and intellectuals, Irfan Siddiqui said that Dar-ul-Tarjuma had been established and functioning to translate the books of prominent writers.

Expressing gratitude to the Book Ambassadors for their active participation in the book fair, Irfan Siddiqui asked them to send their valuable suggestions directly to him regarding possible steps for promoting of book reading culture.

He said “we consider private literary organizations as part of our division as the NHLH Division and these departments share similar objectives”.

Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui said promotion of knowledge, literature and book reading culture is our national duty.

“We must pay focus on character building of our younger generation through instilling book reading habit in them”.