ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP):The imports of palm oil into the country during first two months of current financial year reduced by 29.77%, where as soyabean increased by 122.45% respectively as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-August, 2019 about 33,325 metric tons of soyabean oil worth $23.164 million imported to fulfill the domestic requirements as compared the imports of 13,453 metric tons valuing $10.413 million of same period of last year.