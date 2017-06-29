Palestinian President grieved over life loss in oil tanker incident

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP): President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas

telephoned Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday and expressed grief over the heavy casualties in the recent oil tanker inferno in Bahawalpur.

During the telephonic conversation, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif termed the Bahawalpur incident a very tragic accident that had occurred on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr that struck the nation with grief.

He said the government had taken all possible measures to help the

victims.

The Prime Minister thanked the Palestinian President for his concern

and empathy.

Both leaders exchanged Eid greetings and the Prime Minister also

expressed good wishes on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan for the government and people of Palestine.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan had always supported the just cause

of Palestine’s freedom and assured to provide moral and diplomatic support to the brotherly people of Palestine in their struggle.