Visit of President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP): The President of the State of Palestine

Mahmoud Abbas will be visiting Islamabad from January 30 to February 01, 2017.

According to a foreign office announcement, this would be his third

visit to Pakistan. He has previously been to Pakistan in 2005 and 2013.

He will be accompanied by a seventeen-member delegation, including five Ministers.

During the visit, the Palestinian President will have a one-on-one

meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan followed by delegation-level talks.

Subsequently, the President of Palestine and the Prime Minister of

Pakistan will jointly inaugurate the newly constructed Palestine Embassy Complex in the Diplomatic Enclave, Islamabad.

The Government of Pakistan had gifted a plot of land in 1992 for the

construction of the Palestinian Embassy Complex. Subsequently, in 2013 Pakistan also contributed towards its construction.

President Mahmoud Abbas and his delegation will meet the President

of Pakistan, followed by a state banquet in his honour.

Bilateral political matters as well as other issues of common

interest will be discussed between the two Heads of State.

The relations between Pakistan and Palestine have traditionally been

strong. Pakistan has consistently supported the creation of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. Pakistan has also extended support to the Palestinian struggle for their independent homeland, in all international forums.