Palestinian President arrives in New York for UN General Assembly meetings

NEW YORK, Sep 17 (APP/IINA): Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
arrived Sunday in New York, heading his country’s delegation, to attend the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.
President Abbas is due to deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly
on Wednesday.
He will also meet, during his stay in New York, with US President Donald
Trump, as well as a number of world leaders and heads of delegations
participating in the General Assembly session.
