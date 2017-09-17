Palestinian President arrives in New York for UN General Assembly meetings

NEW YORK, Sep 17 (APP/IINA): Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

arrived Sunday in New York, heading his country’s delegation, to attend the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

President Abbas is due to deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly

on Wednesday.

He will also meet, during his stay in New York, with US President Donald

Trump, as well as a number of world leaders and heads of delegations

participating in the General Assembly session.