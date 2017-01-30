Palestinian President accorded red carpet welcome

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): President of the State of

Palestine Mahmoud Abbas on Monday was accorded a red carpet

welcome on his arrival here on a three-day official visit.

President Abbas, accompanied by a 17-member delegation

including five ministers, was warmly received by President

Mamnoon Hussain at the Nur Khan Airbase. Two children attired

in traditional dresses presented a bouquet to the Palestinian

president.

Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Abdul

Qadir Baloch and ambassadors of different Islamic countries were

also present at the airbase to greet the dignitary.

It is the third visit by Mahmoud Abbas to Pakistan. He had

previously been to Pakistan in 2005 and 2013.

During the visit, the Palestinian president will

have one-to-one meeting with Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif, followed by delegation-level talks.

Subsequently, the two leaders will jointly inaugurate

the newly constructed Palestine Embassy Complex in the

Diplomatic Enclave. The Government of Pakistan had gifted a

piece of land in 1992 for the purpose. Subsequently, in 2013

Pakistan also contributed towards its construction.

President Mahmoud Abbas and his delegation will

meet President Mamnoon Hussain, followed by a state banquet

in his honour.

Bilateral political matters as well as other

issues of common interest will be discussed between

the two heads of state.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that the relations

between Pakistan and Palestine had traditionally been strong.

Pakistan consistently supported the creation

of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian

state, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif

as its capital.

Pakistan had also extended support to the

Palestinian struggle for their independent homeland,

at all international forums, it added.