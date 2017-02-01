Palestine’s President concludes three-day visit

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday concluded his three-day official visit to Pakistan during which he held talks with Pakistani leadership.

President Mamnoon Hussain bid farewell to his Palestinian counterpart at the Nur Khan Airport.

President Abbas was presented a photo album about his visit to

Pakistan.

During his stay, President Mahmoud Abbas held formal round of talks with Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The two leaders also inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Palestinian Embassy complex.

President Mamnoon Hussain also hosted a state banquet in his honour.