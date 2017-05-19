PAL weekly book bazaar start at PAL

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP):Pakistan Academy of Letters
(PAL) two-day Weekly book bazaar on Friday started here at premises of
Academy.
The publishers and book sellers of twin cities of Islamabad
and Rawalpindi set up their stalls at weekly book bazaar.
The bazaar started working from 9:00 am till 7:00 pm.
Books on various subjects available at weekly bazaar
on discounted rates, said an official of PAL.
He said that Academy was making efforts to promote book
reading culture in the country. He said the Academy invited students
and general public to get books on discounted rates from the weekly
book bazaar.
