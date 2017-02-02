PAL weekly book Bazaar from Friday

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organise a two-day Weekly Book Bazaar here at its premises from Friday.

An PAL official said the publishers and book sellers of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will set up their stalls at Weekly Book Bazaar.

The Bazaar will be working from 9:00 am till 7:00 pm.

Books on various subjects would be available at the bazaar on discounted rates.