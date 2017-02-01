PAL weekly book bazaar attracts visitors

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): A two-day weekly book bazaar of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Wednesday attracted a large number of visitors
from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
The publishers and book sellers of twin cities of Islamabad
and Rawalpindi set up their stalls at weekly book bazaar that has
facilitated visitors as every type of books avalaible there including novels.
The bazaar would start working from 9:00 am till 7:00 pm.
Books on various subjects would be available at weekly bazaar
on discounted rates, said an official of PAL.
He said that Academy was making serious efforts to promote book
reading culture in the country.
Academy invited students and general public to get
books on discounted rates from the weekly book bazaar, he added.
A student Abdul Hassan said “prices of the weekly book bazaar
suits me a lot as whenever I need any type of novel or book, I found
it from there at reasonable price”.
