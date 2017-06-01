PAL two-day weekly bazaar to start from Friday

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (APP): Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organize two-day Weekly book bazaar here at premises of Academy

from Friday.

The publishers and book sellers of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will set up their stalls at weekly book bazaar. The bazaar would start working from 9:00 am till 7:00 pm.

Books on various subjects would be available at weekly bazaar on discounts rates, said an official of PAL.

He said that Academy was making efforts to promote book reading culture in the country. He said the Academy invited students and general public to get books on discounted rates from the weekly

book bazaar.