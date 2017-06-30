ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP):Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) two-day
Weekly book bazaar on Friday started here at premises of Academy.
The publishers and book sellers of twin cities of Islamabad and
Rawalpindi set up their stalls at weekly book bazaar.
The bazaar started working from 9:00 am till 7:00 pm. Books on various
subjects available at weekly bazaar on discounted rates, said an official of PAL.
He said that Academy was making efforts to promote book reading
culture in the country. He said the Academy invited students and general public to get books on discounted rates from the weekly book bazaar.
PAL two-day weekly bazaar starts Friday
ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP):Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) two-day