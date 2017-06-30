PAL two-day weekly bazaar starts Friday

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP):Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) two-day

Weekly book bazaar on Friday started here at premises of Academy.

The publishers and book sellers of twin cities of Islamabad and

Rawalpindi set up their stalls at weekly book bazaar.

The bazaar started working from 9:00 am till 7:00 pm. Books on various

subjects available at weekly bazaar on discounted rates, said an official of PAL.

He said that Academy was making efforts to promote book reading

culture in the country. He said the Academy invited students and general public to get books on discounted rates from the weekly book bazaar.