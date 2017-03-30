PAL to organize weekly book bazaar from Friday

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will

organize two-day Weekly Book Bazaar here at premises of Academy from Friday.

The publishers and book sellers of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will set up their stalls at Weekly Book Bazaar.

The Bazaar would start working from 9:00 am till 7:00 pm.

Books on various subjects would be available at weekly bazaar on discounted rates, said an official of PAL.

He said that Academy was making efforts to promote book reading culture in the country.