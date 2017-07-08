PAL to organize training workshops for new emerging writers

ISLAMABAD, July 8 (APP): Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL)

will organize a training workshop for emerging writers from July

11 to 13 at PAL’s Conference Hall.

Chairman PAL Prof. Dr Muhammad Qasim Bughio said that the

training workshop would definitely be a source of encouragement

and guidance for emerging writers.

He said this is the first workshop of the series regarding

“Poetry”, adding that Arshad Mehmood Nashad would conduct this

workshop as an instructor.

Dr Qasim Bughio said that the training workshops on drama and

fiction would also be specifically be conducted in July for the fans

of literature of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjacent areas.

He said that the emerging writers from other cities can also

participate in the workshops but the travelling and lodging and

boarding expenses would be borne by themselves. However, PAL would

favour them while providing its Writers’ caf‚ at discounted rates

and there is no registration fee for the workshops.

The second workshop regarding “Fiction” (Novel, Criticism,

Short Story) would be held from July 18-20, in which Arshad Waheed,

Dr. Najeeba Arif and Dr. Ravish Nadeem would provide the guidance to

the youngster.

The third workshop would be from July 25-27, 2017 (Tuesday –

Thursday). “Drama” (TV, Stage, Radio) and Ali Akbar Abbas would

conduct this workshop. At the end, the participants would be

awarded with certificate.

The young writers may get themselves registered via call,

email or by directly visiting office; Coordinator Program Contact:

051-9269717, 0333-5685844 Email: hasan_shah22968@yahoo.com.