PAL to organize three-day workshop on ‘Drama’ writing

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL)
would organize a three-day training workshop on “Drama” (TV, Stage,
Radio) writing on July 25 to 27 at its Conference Hall.
Ali Akbar Abbas would conduct this workshop, at the end of the
workshops the participants would be awarded with certificate.
Chairman PAL Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio said that the
training workshops would definitely be a source of encouragement and
guidance for new emerging writers.
The emerging writers from other cities can also participate in
the workshops but the travelling and lodging & boarding expenses
would be borne by themselves. However, PAL would favor them while
providing its Writers’ caf‚ at discounted rates as well there is no
registration fee for the workshops as well. The duration would be
from 10 am to 5 Pm.
Writing Drama explores the mechanisms of dramatic story
telling. The author makes a clear distinction between what is
written to be seen or heard (theater, cinema, television, radio,
opera and to a lesser extent comic books) and what is written to be
read (literature).
