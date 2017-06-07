PAL to organize ‘Naatia Mushaira’ on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will

organize a ‘Naatia Mushaira’ in connection with the holy month Ramzan-ul-Mubarik on June 8 (Thursday).

The mushaira will be held in the Conference Hall of PAL, a news

release Wednesday said.

Muhammad Izhar-ul-Haq will preside over the Mushaira. Ali Akbar Abbas

will be the chief guest while Najeeba Arif will be the Guest of Honor.

Eminent poets from Islamabad and Rawalpindi will render their poetry.