PAL to organize literary session with Jalil Aali on June 15

ISLAMABAD, Jun 13 (APP): Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL)
would organize special literary session with renowned poet Professor
Jalil Aali on June 15 in 19th program of “Meet a writer over a cup
of tea”.
Chairman PAL Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio, renowned
scholars, poets and a large number of people from twin cities of
Islamabad and Rawalpindi would attend the program.
Renowned poet Jaleel Aali taught Urdu in a college at
Rawalpindi from where he retired as head of Department.
Some of his kalaams included ‘Khawab dariche’ (Poetic
Collection-1984), “Shauq-e-Sitarah” (Poetic collection-1998), “Arz-
e-hunar se aage” (poetic collection-2007), “Pakistani Adab(2002),
Sheri danish ki dhun mein (Selected critical essays) etc.
He was honoured with several awards.

