PAL to organize literary session with Jalil Aali on June 15

ISLAMABAD, Jun 13 (APP): Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL)

would organize special literary session with renowned poet Professor

Jalil Aali on June 15 in 19th program of “Meet a writer over a cup

of tea”.

Chairman PAL Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio, renowned

scholars, poets and a large number of people from twin cities of

Islamabad and Rawalpindi would attend the program.

Renowned poet Jaleel Aali taught Urdu in a college at

Rawalpindi from where he retired as head of Department.

Some of his kalaams included ‘Khawab dariche’ (Poetic

Collection-1984), “Shauq-e-Sitarah” (Poetic collection-1998), “Arz-

e-hunar se aage” (poetic collection-2007), “Pakistani Adab(2002),

Sheri danish ki dhun mein (Selected critical essays) etc.

He was honoured with several awards.