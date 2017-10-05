PAL to organize literary session with Gulzar Hussain

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): The Writer’s Caf‚ being run by

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) is organizing a 23rd session of

a its recently launched series “Meet A Writer Over A Cup Of Tea”

with a renowned novelist and writer Gulzar Husnain on Friday.

Many prominent writers, poets and intellectuals would be

participating in the event.

In the literary session, literary work done by Gulzar Husnain

would be discussed and his contemporaries would be throwing light on

the background of his most celebrated literary work.