PAL to organize conference on Role of Literature in National Harmony

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (APP): A two-day national conference on the role of

literature in national harmony would be organized by Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) at Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir from April 15.

Chairman PAL Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio told APP that the

purpose of the conference is to explore contribution of literature and academia to bring about positive changes in the society.

He said that writers, linguists, research scholars and academics from

across AJK and Pakistan will participate in the conference to exchange their research work and developments in their particular field.

He said that the conference would be attended by Prime Minister AJK

Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, Speaker Legislative Assembly AJK Shah Ghulam Qadir and Secretary National History & Literary Heritage Division Amir Hasan also attend the two-day literary event.

Scholars including Saadullah Shah, Ayesha Masood, Anjum ud Din, Madad Ali Sindhi, Farooq Sarwar, Habib Mohana, Prof. Muhammad Rafique Bhatti, Dr. Ajmal Niazi,Dr. Irshad Shakir Awan, Dr. Manzoor Wisrio, Ijaz Nomani and Dr. Zafar Hussain Zafar will present their copies in the literary sessions of the conference.

After the concluding session of two-day conference Jammu Kashmir

Culture Academy would also arrange culture show in honour of national conference delegates.