PAL to announce writers award on contribution in coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP):Following impending coronavirus situation, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) planned to announce an award for the writers’ community of Pakistan focusing the disaster of humanity by this epidemic.

The newly one time award under title“Pakistan Umeed-e-Zeest Award-2020” will be given on three best writings in all Pakistani languages, to be judged by a jury of senior writers from all over the country.

According to an official source, writers’ community of Pakistan always boost and encourage the people of Pakistan through their writing in all times such situation of difficulty so that the PAL has resolved to fight against this nuisance and announced an award contest.

All writings will be uploaded on the website of PAL, as and when received from the poets, he said.

The PAL is requesting the writers all over the country to send their writings on the topic to PAL on the email address umeed@pal.gov.pk by April 30, 2020.

The writers, in their writings, should address the issues relating to destruction of humanity by corona virus, difficulties being faced by common man, to encourage the doctors and para-medical staff, volunteers, Pakistan Army, police, all governments officials, political leadership and show their solidarity with the bereaved families of departed souls, who died in the prevailing epidemic.

He said that the writings should also urge the general public to comply with preventive advisory of the government in this regard.

Afterward, the PAL will also publish an anthology of selected writings out of received stuff on the subject, in all Pakistan languages for record and reading of general public,he stated.