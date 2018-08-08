PAL organising lecture on Tahreek-e-Azadi Main Adab Ka Kirdar on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organize a programme on August 9 (Thursday) in connection with the celebrations of 71st Independence Day of Pakistan.

The programme will be held at the Conference Hall of PAL, a press release Wedensday said.

Renowned intellectual, Muhammad Izhar-ul-Haq will preside over the programme while noted scholar, Dr Naheed Qamar will deliver a lecture on the topic “Tahreek-e-Azadi Main Adab Ka Kirdar”, followed by “Independence Day Mushaira”.

At the end, the eminent poets will pay poetic tribute to Pakistan in national and Pakistani languages.