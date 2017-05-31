PAL establishes “Partau Rohilla Corner” at Ahmad Faraz Library

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has

established “Partau Rohila Corner” at Ahmad Faraz Library of the academy.

Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Pir Muhammad Bodla inaugurated

the corner at PAL.

Chairman PAL Prof Dr Muhammad Qasim Bughio and other senior

officials of PAL was also present on the occasion.

Talking to APP, Chairman PAL said that more such corners would

be set at Library on the name of renowned writers and scholars of

the country.

He said that efforts being in progress to promote book reading culture

among the people.

Partau Rohilla’s poems are interesting for many reasons including

historical, emotional and formal and their nature as experiment.

He represent his attempt to incorporate the affectionate, earthy, daily political vision in a ‘classical’ body, that of the ghazal.