PakU-23 Squad announced for Emerging Cup in Bangladesh

LAHORE, Mar 21 (APP)- The National Selection Committee headed by former Pakistan captain,Inzamam ul Haq has announced the 15-member Pakistan U-23 squad for the ACC U-23 Emerging Cup being played from March 26 to April 2 in Bangladesh.

Wicket keeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan will lead the side and Haris Sohail is his deputy, said a spokesman of PCB here on Tuesday.

The team is Imam ul Haq,Jaahid Ali,Imran Butt, Haris Sohail (VC),Khushdil Shah,Hussain Talat, Mohammad Rizwan (C-WK),Bilal Asif,Osama Mir,Zafar Gohar, Sameen Gul,Ahmed Bashir,Ghulam Mudassar, Ammad Butt and Hammad Azam.

Team Management: Col (R) Syed Naushad Ali,Azam khan Head Coach,Kamran Khan,Assistant Coach,Javed Hayat Fielding Coach,Yasir Malik Tr