Pakistan,US for enhanced cooperation in human development sector

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Following the successful visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States (US), the two sides have discussed measures for enhancing cooperation in human development sector of Pakistan.

Advisor to US President Donald Trump on Job Creation, Economic Empowerment, Workforce Development and Entrepreneurship, Ivanka Trump and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari have agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in different areas during a meeting, held in the Washington DC, a statement issued here said on Saturday.