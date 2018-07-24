Pakistan,Turkmenistan share historical, religious linkages: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):Minister for Energy Barrister Syed Ali Zafar Tuesday said Pakistan and Turkmenistan shared historical and religious linkages as their brotherly relationship was deeply rooted in the heart of their people.

Talking to Turkmen Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov here, he said Pakistan would like to enhance cooperation and collaboration with Turkmenistan in various areas mutually beneficial to each other, according to a press release.

Dilating upon the importance of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) Gas pipeline project, the minister said the landmark energy project would not only fulfill the energy requirements but would also open avenues to generate economic activities helping people to ameliorate their standards of living. Pakistan, he said, was keen to strengthen bilateral ties by further extending cooperation in multiple areas of mutual interest.

The two sides discussed in detail the level of progress and implementation so far achieved in TAPI gas pipeline project and reiterated their resolve to further augment mutual support for timely implementation of the energy project.

Earlier, the ambassador briefed the minister on the present status of TAPI gas pipeline project and said the project would start a new era of cooperation among regional countries.