Pakistan,Turkey enjoy unique bonds of brotherhood,friendship: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed unique bonds of brotherhood and friendship.

In a tweet, she said that relations of Pakistan and Turkey were rooted in historic religious and cultural ties. Under the dynamic leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan bilateral relations were further increasing.

She said that address of Turkish President to the joint sitting of

the parliament for the fourth time, was manifestation of historic relations

between the two countries.

She said that sixth high level Pakistan-Turkish strategic partnership

meeting was proof of increasing cooperation between the two brotherly

nations.

She said Turkey’s unflinching support for Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir

has further enhanced the sentiments of love and respect of Pakistani

people for the Turkish leadership and masses.

She thanked the Turkish leadership for its principled stand on Kashmir

issue. She said that Turkish President’s visit would open new avenues of

bilateral cooperation in economic, trade and cultural fields.