Pakistan,Turkey enjoy unique bonds of brotherhood,friendship: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed unique bonds of brotherhood and friendship.
In a tweet, she said that relations of Pakistan and Turkey were rooted in historic religious and cultural ties. Under the dynamic leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan bilateral relations were further increasing.
She said that address of Turkish President to the joint sitting of
the parliament for the fourth time, was manifestation of historic relations
between the two countries.
She said that sixth high level Pakistan-Turkish strategic partnership
meeting was proof of increasing cooperation between the two brotherly
nations.
She said Turkey’s unflinching support for Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir
has further enhanced the sentiments of love and respect of Pakistani
people for the Turkish leadership and masses.
She thanked the Turkish leadership for its principled stand on Kashmir
issue. She said that Turkish President’s visit would open new avenues of
bilateral cooperation in economic, trade and cultural fields.