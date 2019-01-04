Pakistan,Turkey agree to develop joint economic strategic framework

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP):President Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan agreed on Friday to develop a joint economic strategic framework. This five year framework would identify potential areas of economic and trade interests to the two countries, identify obstacles in the way of enhanced trade and investment and remove obstacles, so that the economic relationship reflects the extremely close strategic and historic ties between the two countries, a statement issued by the PM Office here said.Turkish Vice President Fuad Ouktay and Finance Minister Asad Umer will meet soon to finalize the agreement which will be signed at the next summit meeting of the Pakistan Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting to be held in the first half of this year in Pakistan.