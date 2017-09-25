Pakistan’s wrestling squad failed to impress in 5th Asian Indoor & Asian Games

By Ijaz Ahmad Khan

ASHGABAT, (Turkmenistan), Sept 25 (APP): There were high expectations

from the Pakistan wrestling squad but it failed to impress in the ongoing 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games as all the wrestlers beaten up either in the first round, second round or in the semi-finals one after

the other.

In the Men Freestyle Wrestling 86kg weight Muhammad Inam of Pakistan

beat American Samoa Puletasi Nolan Ili on points 8-1 and lost to Ezzatollah Akbarizarinolokaei of Iran on points by 6-2. There were many expectations from Inam to show his skills and win medal for Pakistan. Abdul Wahad recorded victory against Timori Zubaidullah of Afghanistan in Men’s Freestyle -61 kg by points 11-0 before being lost to Saparmyrat Myradow of Turkmenistan in the semi-finals. The score was 11-6.

Although both Inam and Wahab lost their fights yet they got another

chance of playing for the bronze medals in their respective weight wherein on Repechage round. Wahad was lost to Orazow Mehan of Turkmenistan on points 12-4 in his 61kg weight category in the semi-finals.

Inam also got a chance of Repechage Round. Inam got a Repechage Round

and succeeded in defeating Lin Zushan of China on points 4-0 to setup a semi-final clash against Adilet Davlumbayey of Kazakhstan for the bronze medal fight. The Kazakhstan wrestler defeated Inam by 8-5 in a thrilling fight and thus Pakistan hunt for medals in the wrestling ends on sad note.

Earlier, in the 57kg Koyangi Kazuya of Japan defeated Muhammad Bilal

alias Bili Bahalawan of Punjab, Pakistan by 12-1 points. The Japanese wrestler fully dominated against Pakistan’s Bilal. Azhar Hussain in 59kg, Shoukat Ali in 56kg and Muhammad Umair in 98kg Greece Roman Wrestling will play on Tuesday.