Pakistan’s Women Cricket Team kit unveiled

LAHORE, May 31 (APP): Pakistan Women’s Team Sponsorship and ICC World

Cup 2017 kit unveiling with Bonanza Garments Pakistan took place at the National Cricket Academy here on Wednesday.

Aized Syed, Director Game Development, Pakistan Cricket Board , Hanif

Bilwani, Chairman, Bonanza Garments Pakistan, Sana Mir, Captain Pakistan Women Team, Shamsa Hashmi, Director Women Cricket PCB and Ayesha Ashar, Manager, Pakistan Women Team attended the unveiling event.

In his message, Chairman PCB Shaharyar Khan thanked Bonanza for their

initiative of supporting women’s cricket in Pakistan. “It is heartening indeed that the PCB and Bonanza Satrangi are joining hands for the support of women cricket in Pakistan.

This partnership will go a long way in strengthening the sport in the

country and we hope that the partnership brings success to both Bonanza Satrangi and Pakistan Women Team.”

Hanif Bilwani, Chairman Bonanza, said, “It is an honor for

Bonanza-Satrangi to be associated with Pakistan cricket as an official

team sponsor for women’s cricket team.

Bonanza-Satrangi supports the promotion of sports & extra-curricular

activities among women and appreciates the emerging talent. As a national brand, Bonanza-Satrangi further aim to stand hand in hand with PCB to not only promote but to also develop our young cricketers. We believe that

Sport is particularly powerful in reaching out to the young, who represents the future of our country.”