Pakistan’s use of social media outsmarts Indian propaganda on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Pakistan’s use of social media, smart diplomatic initiatives and protest gatherings from government and civil society to highlight Kashmir conflict amid recent events of Indian aggression has launched a successful quest to negate Indian propaganda on the issue.

Kashmir issue, being the longest conflict in South Asia, has recently gained well deserved global recognition with Pakistan’s victory on diplomatic front as a special meeting of United Nation Security Council (UNSC) had been called on Kashmir along with successful protest gatherings outside every Indian embassy across the world including London and Brussels.

After recent misadventure of Indian Government of revoking the constitutional provisions that give Indian occupied Kashmir special rights, social media users from Pakistan especially government officials including Prime minister Imran Khan took it to the twitter to condemn Indian atrocities and to show immense support to Kashmiris.