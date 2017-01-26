Pakistan’s track record in fighting terrorism stands above all: FO

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Pakistan’s operations against terrorism, including Zarb-e-Azb, have led to elimination of terrorist groups and stabilization of Pak-Afghan border area and its track record in the fighting terrorism stands above all other countries, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said here Thursday.

Responding to questions of the journalists during the weekly media briefing, he said, “We hope that Afghan forces take care of terrorist

groups having refuge in various provinces of Afghanistan. Afghan leaders should focus their attention on enhancing cooperation with Pakistan in counter-terrorism.”

All recent independent assessments on the situation in Afghanistan, he said, suggested that the factors responsible for the deteriorating security situation were internal to Afghanistan.

He referred to the United Nations’ Study of 2014, General Nicholson’s assessment of Afghanistan, published on December 5, 2016 and US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction’s (SIGAR) reports that had amply identified that risks and obstacles in the way to peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan remained internal. Therefore, he remarked, mere rhetoric of blaming others to hide their failures in Afghanistan would not solve the problem.

Pakistan, he added, had played a role of the facilitator, whenever requested. “We also believe that blame game serves no purpose and bear no constructive results.”

The only way forward for the two countries, he said, was to work together and cooperate for the mutual benefit. “We have seen that in the past 15 years military solution has not resolved the Afghan problem.

We, therefore, urge all parties to engage in negotiations. Pakistan supports an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process.”

The spokesperson said many countries were undertaking efforts for

peace and stability in Afghanistan. Heart of Asia Conference and other initiatives were a manifestation and in all such efforts Pakistan had sincerely contributed and would play its role, he added.

“We believe that peace and stability in Afghanistan is crucial for regional peace and is also in the interest of Pakistan. We remain committed to peace in Afghanistan and willing to extend cooperation,” he said.

Responding to another question, he said, “Pakistan continues to emphasize that a politically negotiated settlement is the most viable solution for Afghanistan. Use of force for past 15 years has not brought peace to Afghanistan. Therefore, the focus should be on

pursuing peace through Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process.”

He reiterated that Pakistan had been facilitating the peace process

in Afghanistan in the past. “We will continue to make our contribution towards this process in every possible manner, when requested. We would urge the Afghan government to refrain from blame game as it would serve no purpose. The two countries need to cooperate with each other to counter the menace of terrorism,” he added.