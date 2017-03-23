Pakistan’s survival, well-being lies in democracy: President

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has greeted the nation on Pakistan Day and said the country was created as a result of democratic struggle and ‘its survival and well-being also depends on democracy’.

In his message on Pakistan Day, the President expressed confidence that the parliament, the people and all institutions would work in harmony to this end.

The President said it was a matter of satisfaction that the nation was

striving to address various challenges under a democratic dispensation.

He expressed confidence that collective efforts marked by ‘patriotism,

sincerity, commitment and honesty would help all steering the country towards greater prosperity and glory’.

He urged upon the nation to follow the legacy of country’s founding fathers to make the homeland a cradle of peace, progress and stability.

“The day reminds of nurturing and upholding those ideals, principles and lofty goals that inspired the Muslims of the subcontinent to forge unity in their ranks and become one to realize their dream,” the President said.

The President said on this day 70 years ago, the Muslims of the

subcontinent through their collective will expressed unshakable resolve to carve out a separate homeland for themselves wherein they could fashion their lives in accordance with their own tradition, mores, values and culture.

He said through their indefatigable struggle, unparalleled commitment and with the blessings of Allah Almighty, the Muslims achieved their objective within a short span of seven years.

“Let us pay tributes to Quaid-i-Azam and other founding fathers who through their unwavering resolve, iron will and unprecedented commitment to their cause brought the Muslims of the subcontinent under a platform and created a separate homeland for them,” he said.

President Mamnoon said the Quaid and forefathers had envisaged a democratic and pluralistic state where constitutionalism and rule of law would reign supreme and where minorities could enjoy equal rights and opportunities.

The President said the menace of extremism and terrorism had threatened to shake the very fabric of society, however expressed satisfaction that under the decision of the government, the law enforcement agencies with complete backing of the brave people of the country had greatly overcome this scourge and were committed to completely uproot it.

He emphasized the need to nurture values of tolerance, harmony and respect for dissent in society for lasting peace in the country.

President Mamnoon said Pakistan’s economy was on the rise and was poised to become a regional economic power.

He mentioned that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, a

manifestation of deepening bilateral relations between Pakistan and China, hadthe potential to change the fate of the region in terms of socio-economic development.

The mega project, once completed, will usher in prosperity and progress not only in Pakistan but also in the whole region, he added.